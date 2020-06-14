Nintendo released a new trailer for the upcoming “Paper Mario: The Origami King” game, slated to launch on July 17th for the Nintendo Switch. In the video, Nintendo offered a closer look at the gameplay and mechanics of Mario’s new title, and gave fans a first look at all the paper-shredding action.

The description reads, “King Olly has moved Peach’s Castle in his devious plot to fold the world! Luckily, Mario’s ability to wield mighty paper techniques will put a crinkle in those plans. Mario’s journey to untie the massive streamers binding the castle will lead him through vast regions full of surprises. He’ll visit underground sewers, raging rapids, an ancient ruin, a ninja-filled mansion and a lively desert oasis that will quench anyone’s thirst for excitement.”

Nintendo added, “A cast of off-the-wall characters adds an extra dimension to the expedition, too. There’s a Bob-omb who’s lost his memory, the Toad professor of ancient history, and Kamek, the Magikoopa who’s always got something up his sleeve. Mario will find assistance along the way from friends like Olivia, the good-natured sister of King Olly, and even Bowser himself. Some of these unlikely allies might help out in a battle when needed!”

Players will have to find hidden items, toss confetti to repair holes in the landscape, discover Toads hiding in the scenery, play mini-games to earn in-game rewards, and find the secrets and treasures hidden across the maps. The game will also feature ring-based battles, which Nintendo says “require strategy and quick thinking to line up enemies and execute well-timed attacks to maximize damage.”

In the game, cheering Toads are ready to help you save the day with a variety of helpful battle aids, and Mario will battle against the Legion of Stationery, touch bosses themed around stationery like colored pencils, sticky tape, and rubber bands.

