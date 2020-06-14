Vertical Entertainment set a digital release date for “Archive,” starring Theo James, Stacy Martin, Rhona Mitra, and Toby Jones. The movie will release on digital platforms in early July, so set a reminder to catch the film if you are a fan of the genre. Gavin Rothery wrote and directed the movie, which will be available to stream on July 10th.

The official description reads, “2038: George Almore is working on a true human-equivalent AI. His latest prototype is almost ready. This sensitive phase is also the trickiest. Especially as he has a goal that must be hidden at all costs: being reunited with his dead wife.”

Fans might know Theo James best from his role as Four in the “Divergent” franchise. Since then, he’s been in films like “Underworld: Blood Wars,” “Zoe,” and “London Fields,” as well as in television projects like “The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance” and he voiced the role of Hector in the ongoing “Castlevania” series.

Stacy Martin has several projects in the works, but the current health crisis has left their release dates in the TBD category. Martin is featured in Will Sharpe’s upcoming bio-drama “Louis Wain” with Benedict Cumberbatch, Andrea Riseborough, and Claire Foy; as well as the romance-thriller “Lisa Redler” from Nicole Garcia. Her other projects include the drama “Halo of Stars” from Anthony Lucero, which stars Lily Collins, Holliday Grainger, and Harry Treadaway; and “Borough Park” from director Michale Boganim.

If you missed the trailer that Vertical Entertainment released for the digital release of “Archive,” you can watch that video below. After Warner Bros. Pictures delayed the release of its films, including “Tenet” and “Wonder Woman,” it’s smart to keep these digital release on your radar if you’re looking for something new to stream over the next few weeks.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.