Amazon Studios announced this weekend that Dave Bautista’s action-comedy “My Spy” will launch exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on June 26th. Peter Segal directed the movie, working from a script by Jon and Erich Hoeber. The movie features Bautista, Chloe Coleman, Kristen Schaal, Parisa Fitz-Henley, and Ken Jeong.

You can add the movie to your watchlist right here on Prime Video.

The official description reads, “My Spy follows JJ a hardened CIA operative (Dave Bautista) who has been demoted and finds himself at the mercy of a precocious 9-year-old girl, named Sophie (Chloe Coleman) where he has been sent undercover begrudgingly to surveil her family. When Sophie discovers hidden cameras in her apartment, she uses her tech savviness to locate where the surveillance operation is set. In exchange for not blowing JJ’s cover Sophie convinces him to spend time with her and teach her to be a spy. Despite his reluctance JJ finds he is no match for Sophie’s disarming charm and wit.”

The movie was initially slated to release domestically on March 20, 2020, but was delayed because of the ongoing health crisis. The film did open in several theaters internationally, and made over $4M worldwide, but was pulled from theaters when they began to close.

The film features an all-star cast including Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Oscar nominee Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Zendaya, David Dastmalchian, and Stephen Henderson. The extended cast also includes Oscar nominee Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa, Chang Chen, and Oscar winner Javier Bardem. That film is currently scheduled to hit theaters on December 18, 2020.

