The box office is starting to stabilize after Warner Bros. Pictures rearranged its release schedule this weekend. The studio pushed back the release dates for “Tenet,” “Wonder Woman: 1984,” “Matrix 4,” and “Godzilla vs Kong,” and other studios are adjusting their schedule in response. Sony Pictures is bumping up the November release of “No Time to Die,” the next James Bond film, and Orion Pictures is releasing “Bill & Ted Face the Music” a few days early. Not every film is getting bumped up on the schedule, Tom Hank’s “BIOS” is being pushed back to April 2021.

Sony Pictures’ “No Time to Die” is moving from November 25th to November 20th, but is still opening first in the United Kingdom on November 12th. The move puts “No Time to Die” against Disney’s animated film “SOUL” over the Thanksgiving weekend.

“No Time to Die” stars Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Ben Whishaw, and Naomie Harris, and also features Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz, Ralph Fiennes, Rory Kinnear, Ana de Armas, Dali Benssalah, David Dencik, and Billy Magnussen. The official description reads, “In No Time To Die, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.”

Disney “SOUL” features the voice talents of Jamie Foxx, Tina Fey, Phylicia Rashad, Angela Bassett, Ahmir Questlove Thompson, and Daveed Diggs. The description adds, “Joe Gardner is a middle-school band teacher who gets the chance of a lifetime to play at the best jazz club in town. But one small misstep takes him from the streets of New York City to The Great Before – a fantastical place where new souls get their personalities, quirks and interests before they go to Earth. Determined to return to his life, Joe teams up with a precocious soul, 22, who has never understood the appeal of the human experience. As Joe desperately tries to show 22 what’s great about living, he may just discover the answers to some of life’s most important questions.”

Tom Hank’s “BIOS” also features Caleb Landry Jones, Alexis Raben, and Samira Wiley. In the story, Tom Hanks stars as Finch, one of the only survivors of a cataclysmic event that has left America, and the world, a wasteland ravaged by solar radiation. An ailing inventor facing his own mortality, Finch builds a robot to keep his beloved dog safe. As the trio embarks upon an epic cross-country journey, the scientist must teach his creation to become “human” enough to take care of the dog, and to teach the dog to think of the creation as his new owner.

You can keep track of the ongoing box office delays, and follow the new release dates that have been confirmed by the studios.

