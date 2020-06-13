Warner Bros. Pictures is celebrating the 10th Anniversary re-release of Christopher Nolan’s box office hit “Inception” on July 17th, and the director’s next project “Tenet” is getting delayed, which is setting off a chain reaction on Warner Bros. Picture’s release schedule.

The special anniversary theatrical event will give audiences a never-before-seen look at footage from Nolan’s “Tenet,” which will debut worldwide two weeks later, on July 31st. Moviegoers will also be treated to an exclusive sneak peek of select films on Warner Bros.’ upcoming slate.

“We’re especially thrilled, in this complex and rapidly changing environment, to be bringing Christopher Nolan’s ‘Tenet,’ a global tentpole of jaw-dropping size, scope and scale, to theaters around the world on July 31,” said Toby Emmerich, Chairman, Warner Bros. Pictures Group. “It’s been longer than any of us could’ve imagined since we’ve seen a movie on the big screen, and to acknowledge Chris’ fans as we count down to ‘Tenet’s opening day, we are also excited to offer his masterpiece ‘Inception’ in theaters for its 10th anniversary on July 17.”

The movie’s description reads, “Armed with only one word—Tenet—and fighting for the survival of the entire world, the Protagonist journeys through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real time. Not time travel. Inversion.” The film stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, with Michael Caine, and Kenneth Branagh.

The change in the “Tenet” release date means that “Wonder Woman: 1984” will be shifting from August 14th to October 2nd. The next Matrix movie, which is going by the name “Matrix 4” at the moment, is moving from May 21, 2021, to April 1, 2022. The movie “Godzilla vs. Kong” is also shifting, jumping from November 20th to May 21, 2021, which was on-hold for “The Matrix 4.”

You can keep track of the ongoing box office delays, and follow the new release dates that have been confirmed by the studios.

