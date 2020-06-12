Netflix shared an official trailer for “Dark: Season 3,” which is scheduled to debut on the platform on June 27th. The company released the trailer on social media, and the video’s description on YouTube reads, “The end is the beginning. And the beginning is the end. Dark comes full circle on June 27th.”

Netflix released a description for Season 2 if you need a refresher, adding, “Jonas finds himself trapped in the future and desperately tries to return to 2020. Meanwhile, his friends Martha, Magnus, and Franziska are trying to uncover how Bartosz’ is involved in the mysterious incidents occurring in their small hometown of Winden. More and more people are drawn into the events orchestrated by an obscure figure who seemingly controls everything that is connected throughout different time zones.”

If you’re new to the series, the show’s description adds, “Dark is a family saga with a supernatural twist, is set in a German town in present day where the disappearance of two young children exposes the double lives and fractured relationships among four families. In ten, hour-long episodes, the story takes on a supernatural twist that ties back to the same town in 1986.”

Fans of the genre can also watch “Curon,” which released in the United States on June 10th. Ezio Abbate, Ivano Fachin, and Giovanni Galassi created the series, which follows a mother and her twin children after they return to their cursed town. The show’s first season features Valeria Bilello, Maximilian Dirr, Anna Ferzetti, Luca Lionello, and Alessandro Tedeschi. The show’s description reads, “Seventeen years after the tragic events that forced her to leave Curon, a woman returns home with her twin children. They soon discover that the town is cursed: when you hear the bells of the old church tower ringing, repressed feelings come back to the surface.”

