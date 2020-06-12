Sony Interactive Entertainment’s PS5 presentation focused on several of the major releases headed to the platform, and the company offered a first look at the actual console. Millions of people watched the livestream event on Thursday as Sony introduced a standard PS5 model with an Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive, and a digital model without a disc drive. Most of the games that Sony highlighted during the event are launching as console exclusives or full exclusives on the PS5 over the next year.

“With PlayStation 5, we are making a significant leap to deliver a truly new generation of transformative play experiences that will redefine expectations for what games can be,” said Jim Ryan, President and CEO of SIE. “Worlds will be richer and more beautiful, they’ll captivate your senses in ways you didn’t think possible, and you’ll be able to experience them much more seamlessly, with lightning fast loading. Today’s showcase is just a glimpse of what’s to come in the next generation, and we want to thank our community for taking this journey to PS5’s launch with us.”

A partnership with Rockstar Games and SIE will bring “Grand Theft Auto” to the PS5. The newer version will offer technical improvements, visual upgrades, and performance enhancements when compared to the PS4 copy. SIE stated that the new version of “GTAV & GTA Online” will take full advantage of the PS5 hardware and is slated to release in late 2021. A new standalone version of “Grand Theft Auto Online” will also be made available, with free access to all PS5 owners within the first three months of the title launching. Once the entitlement is claimed, the game is theirs to keep, and with a PlayStation Plus membership, PS5 owners will be able to play GTA Online as much as they want. Finally, starting today, all “GTAV” PS4 owners will get GTA$1,000,000 every month until the PS5 version of the game launches in 2021.

A few of the titles that Sony teased during the event include “Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales” from Insomniac Games, “Gran Turismo 7” from Polyphony Digital, and “Horizon Forbidden West” from Guerrilla Games. Third-party publishers teased “NBA 2K21” from 2K and “Resident Evil: Village” from Capcom, as well as brand new IP launching on PS5 as console exclusives, such as “DEATHLOOP” from Bethesda and “Project Athia” from Square Enix. There were also new titles from independent developers, such as “Stray” from Annapurna and “Bugsnax” from Young Horses.

SIE also announced a slate of new PS5 accessories to enhance the gaming experience. These include the PULSE 3D wireless headset with 3D audio support and dual noise-canceling microphones, and an HD Camera with dual 1080p lenses. The Media Remote has a built-in microphone to navigate movies and streaming services with ease; and there’s a new DualSense Charging Station.

The PS5 Games from SIE Worldwide Studios and second-party partners that were announced include “Astro’s Playroom,” “Demon’s Souls,” “Destruction All Stars,” “Gran Turismo 7,” “Horizon Forbidden West,” “Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales,” “Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart,” “Returnal,” and “Sackboy A Big Adventure.”

The PS5 Games from third-party publishers and developers include “Bugsnax,” “DEATHLOOP,” “Ghostwire: Tokyo,” “Godfall,” “Goodbye Volcano High,” “Grand Theft Auto V” and “Grand Theft Auto Online,” “HITMAN 3,” “JETT : The Far Shore,” “Kena: Bridge of the Spirits,” “Little Devil Inside,” “NBA 2K21,” “Oddworld Soulstorm,” “Pragmata,” “Project Athia,” “Resident Evil: Village,” “Solar Ash,” “Stray,” “Tribes of Midgard,” and “The Pathless.”

Sony Interactive Entertainment put together a Playlist of the 33 videos and trailers shown from the event. If you missed any of the videos during the livestream, you can watch those videos below.

