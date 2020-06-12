The behind-the-scenes adventures of “Total Bellas” will continue for a sixth season on E!. The network announced the renewal on Thursday night, ahead of the show’s Season 5 finale. The series has been a strong performer on the network this past year, averaging 1M total viewers in its current season. The show follows the lives of WWE Superstars, New York Times best-selling authors, and entrepreneurs Nikki Bella and Brie Bella.

According to the network, the current fifth season of “Total Bellas” is averaging nearly 1M total viewers, which is up 10%, 7%, and 14% respectively, from the prior season. E! stated that this marks the highest-rated season among all key demos in two years, and the show has frequently trended on social media while the episodes air. On Thursdays, the series consistently ranked among the Top 10 programs in primetime across ad-supported cable networks among W18-49, P18-34, and W18-34.

The show ended its fifth season on Thursday night, an episode that featured several milestones in the sisters’ lives, including Nikki and Artem’s romantic French engagement and the twins finding out they’re both expecting and due within weeks of each other.

The Season 6 description reads, “The upcoming season will highlight the expansion of their families with the birth of their babies as Nikki navigates the joys of parenthood for the first time and Brie continues her journey of motherhood, now as a mom of two.”

“Total Bellas” is produced by WWE and Bunim/Murray Productions with Gil Goldschein, Andrea Metz and Farnaz Farjam Chazan serving as Executive Producers for Bunim/Murray Productions and Kevin Dunn and Chris Kaiser serving as Executive Producers for WWE. Nikki Bella and Brie Bella also serve as Executive Producers.

If you didn’t get a chance to read their popular book, Incomparable, it’s still a bestseller on Amazon. The official description reads, “A raw, honest, and revealing co-memoir by Brie and Nikki Bella: twin sisters, WWE Hall of Fame inductees, and stars of the hit E! shows Total Bellas and Total Divas.”

