Fans can expect more dance numbers from the popular new series “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist,” which was renewed by NBC for a second season this week. The first season recently wrapped its 12-episode run, and all episodes are now available on NBCUniversal’s new streaming service, Peacock. The show stars Jane Levy, Skylar Astin, Alex Newell, and John Clarence Stewart. The series also features Peter Gallagher and Mary Steenburgen, with Lauren Graham as a special guest star.

According to NBC, the first season averaged 3.1M viewers overall in “live plus seven day” Nielsens, with the January 7 series pilot growing to 7.9M viewers with digital and linear delayed viewing recorded to date. It’s one of NBC’s strongest digital performers, generating more than half its 35-day viewership in the 18-49 demo from digital sources.

“We were overwhelmed by the number of people who fell in love with ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ and how much joy it brought to everyone. We’re thrilled to bring it back and can’t wait to see how Zoey’s journey continues,” said Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta, Co-Presidents of Scripted Programming, NBC Entertainment.

The official description reads, “The series centers on Zoey Clarke, a whip-smart computer coder forging her way in San Francisco. After an unusual event, Zoey, who always preferred podcasts over pop songs, suddenly starts to hear the innermost wants, thoughts and desires of the people around her – her family, co-workers and complete strangers – through popular songs. At first, she questions her own sanity, but after getting some guidance from her musically adept neighbor, Mo, and making a breakthrough with her ailing father, Zoey soon realizes this unwanted curse may just be an incredibly wonderful gift as she connects with the world like never before.”

Austin Winsberg writes and executive produces. Kim Tannenbaum and Eric Tannenbaum, Paul Feig, David Blackman, Daniel Inkeles and Sam Laybourne also serve as executive producers. Jason Wang, Samantha McIntyre and Davah Avena serve as co-executive producers with Dan Magnante, Michele Greco and Mandy Moore serving as producers.

“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” is produced by Lionsgate and Universal Television in association with the Tannenbaum Company, Feigco Entertainment and Universal Music Group’s Polygram Entertainment.

