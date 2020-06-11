Back in 2017, an animated short called “Summer Camp Island” dominated the film festival circuit. The short was an instant hit with critics and viewers and screened at the Sundance Film Festival, Tribeca Film Festival, and the SXSW festival. The series adaptation went to Cartoon Network, and the show grew a fan-base across the world. HBO Max is setting up the second season, and fans can watch the trailer for the new episodes below.

The description reads, “The series follows best friends Oscar and Hedgehog as they learn that their camp is on a magical island, and that instead of making potholders–they’ll be making friends with monsters and yetis. The counselors? Well, they’re witches. And the cabins? Those were built by aliens. The moon? OK, it is the same ‘ole moon, but here, he talks. As Oscar and Hedgehog spend their summer days having strange encounters with mystical creatures, they begin to discover their own magical potentials.”

“Summer Camp Island” is produced by Cartoon Network Studios. If you want to set a reminder to catch the Season 2 premiere, you can start watching the new episodes on June 18th on HBO Max.

If you’re a fan of the genre, you can also set a reminder for “Adventure Time: Distant Lands,” which stars BMO in the first of four specials coming to the streaming service. The expansion is based within the Emmy and Peabody Award-winning “Adventure Time” franchise, and continue the saga that began with Finn and Jake, best buds who traversed the mystical Land of Ooo and encountered its colorful inhabitants.

The first two specials, “BMO” and “Obsidian,” are set to premiere in 2020, and next year, fans will get to see “Wizard City” and “Together Again.”

The video’s description on YouTube reads, “Magic is everywhere Stream Season One of Summer Camp Island now and get ready to check out brand new episodes arriving June 18, only on HBO Max!”

