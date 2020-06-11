Netflix dropped a first look trailer for “Feel the Beat,” a new movie starring Sofia Carson that is slated to premiere on the platform on June 19th. The movie also features Wolfgang Novogratz, Donna Lee Champlin, Rex Lee, Brandon Kyle Goodman, Lidya Jewett, Sadie Lapidus, Johanna Colón, Shaylee Mansfield, Shiloh Nelson, Justin Allan, Carina Battrick, and Kai Zen. “Feel the Beat” also introduces Eva Hauge, and features Marissa Jaret Winokur and Enrico Colantoni.

The logline reads, “After failing to find success on Broadway, April (Sofia Carson) returns to her small hometown and reluctantly is recruited to train a misfit group of young dancers for a big competition.”

Elissa Down directed the movie, working from a script by Michael Armbruster and Shawn Ku. Susan Cartsonis produced the film, with Suzanne Farwell, Brent Emery, and Aaron Barnett serving as executive producers. Clément Bauer served as an associate producer on “Feel the Beat.”

Netflix’s official synopsis adds, “When talented, self-centered dancer April (Sofia Carson) is banished from Broadway, she grudgingly moves back in with her dad (Enrico Colantoni) in her small Wisconsin hometown. Trying her best to avoid everyone in her tight-knit community, including her first love Nick (Wolfgang Novogratz), April is reluctantly recruited by her former dance teacher (Donna Lynne Champlin) to coach the town’s misfit group of young dancers. Initially believing she’s found the path back to Broadway, April gains so much more. A love letter to small towns, FEEL THE BEAT is a heartwarming comedy about chasing your dreams.”

You can watch the official trailer for the movie below, which introduces the cast and sets the tone for the film. If you’re a fan of the genre, or just looking for something new to stream this month, you can set a reminder to catch the premiere on June 19th on Netflix.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.