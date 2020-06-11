The new drama “Hightown” is returning for a second season. Starz announced on Thursday that the show set a new record for series premiere viewership across STARZ OTT platforms globally, and officially picked up the series for a second season.

According to the network, “Hightown” was the top-performing series premiere across the STARZ App and OTT platforms to date, doubling the previous series high in addition to its 1.45M linear viewers L+7. The “Hightown” premiere also ranked as the #1 or #2 most-watched episode based on first title streamed across the international footprint on the STARZPLAY App.

“Rebecca, Gary and Jerry delivered an elevated and well-executed drama that embodies all the hallmarks of a STARZ premium series with its dynamic, edgy storytelling, multicultural cast and female leadership both in front of and behind the camera,” said Christina Davis, president of original programming. “Audiences are already deeply engaged with these flawed and complex characters and in a second season we will continue to dive deeper into the relationships between them amidst the shifting tides on the Cape.”

The show’s official description reads, “Hightown is set on idyllic Cape Cod, and follows one woman’s journey to sobriety, intertwined with an unfolding murder investigation. Jackie Quiñones, a hard-partying National Marine Fisheries Service agent, has her free-wheeling life thrown into disarray when she discovers a body on the beach – another casualty of Cape Cod’s opioid epidemic. As a result of this trauma, Jackie takes the first steps toward becoming sober— until she becomes convinced that it’s up to her to solve the murder. Now at odds with Sergeant Ray Abruzzo, an abrasive but effective member of the Cape Cod Interagency Narcotics Unit, Jackie starts to spiral. And she’s not alone. Ray, too, spins out of control; losing himself in the investigation. The lives of everyone connected to this murder crash and converge, reminding us just how complicated – and deadly – our addictions can be.”

Riley Voelkel, Shane Harper, Amaury Nolasco, Atkins Estimond, and Dohn Norwood also star.

