The Peabody Award winners were confirmed on Wednesday, with the series “Frontline” and the ongoing animated-classic “The Simpsons” taking home the institutional award. There were 30 Peabody Award winners overall, and hits like “Stranger Things,” “Fleabag,” “Ramy,” and “Watchmen” were honored for their programming in 2019. Digital platforms had their fair share of awards this year, but PBS took the lead with seven awards. Netflix and HBO had four each, and CNN and NBC had two awards. Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV Plus, Hulu, Lifetime, and OWN all won a single award. This was the first year that AppleTV+ and OWN were awarded a Peabody.

The awards “recognize stories notable for their excellence as well as their resonance—whether it’s a warning to heed, injustice to address, or tragedy to observe with clear eyes and open hearts,” according to the organization. Cicely Tyson was named the winner of the Peabody career achievement award.

“This year’s winners are a vibrant collective of inspiring, innovative, and powerful stories. True to the spirit and legacy of Peabody, our winners are also distinguished by the presence and resilience of many emerging and diverse voices,” said Jeffrey P. Jones, executive director of Peabody. “We are especially proud to celebrate ‘FRONTLINE’ as an unwavering source for truth through quality journalism when both are actively under attack, and ‘The Simpsons,’ one of the most consistently funny and culturally important satirical sitcoms over the last three decades.”

The current health crisis forced the organization to cancel the Peabody Awards Ceremony, which was originally slated to take place in Los Angeles on June 18th.

Peabody Awards in Entertainment

“Chernobyl”

HBO Miniseries and SKY in association with Sister, The Mighty Mint, and Word Games

“David Makes Man”

Page Fright and Outlier Productions in association with Warner Horizon Scripted Television

“Dickinson”

Apple / wiip / Anonymous Content / Tuning Fork Productions / Sugar 23 Productions

“Fleabag”

All3Media International Limited and Amazon Studios

“Ramy”

Hulu, A24 Television

“Stranger Things”

Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment

“Succession”

HBO Entertainment in association with Project Zeus, Hyperobject Industries, and Gary Sanchez Productions

“Unbelievable”

Timberman-Beverly Productions, Sage Lane Productions, Escapist Fare, Katie Couric Media, and CBS Television Studios for Netflix

“Watchmen”

HBO in association with White Rabbit, Paramount, Warner Bros. Television and DC

“When They See Us”

Participant Media, Tribeca Productions, Harpo Films, Array Filmworks for Netflix

DOCUMENTARIES

“Apollo 11”

CNN Films

“For Sama”

FRONTLINE PBS, Channel 4 News, ITN Productions, Channel 4

“Independent Lens: HALE COUNTY THIS MORNING, THIS EVENING”

Idiom Film, LLC and Louverture Films, in association with Field of Vision

“POV: Inventing Tomorrow”

Fishbowl Films, Motto Pictures, 19340 Productions, Shark Island Institute, HHMI Tangled Bank Studios, IQ190 Productions, American Documentary | POV

“POV: Midnight Traveler”

Old Chilly Pictures LLC, American Documentary | POV, Independent Television Service

“POV: The Distant Barking of Dogs”

Final Cut for Real, Mouka Filmi, STORY, Bayerischer Rundfunk, ARTE, American Documentary | POV

“POV: The Silence of Others”

Semilla Verde Productions, Lucernam Films, American Documentary | POV, Independent Television Service, Latino Public Broadcasting, El Deseo

“Surviving R. Kelly”

Bunim/Murray Productions and Kreativ Inc. for Lifetime

“The Edge of Democracy”

A Busca Vida Filmes Production in association with Violet Films for Netflix

“True Justice: Bryan Stevenson’s Fight for Equality”

HBO Documentary Films and Kunhardt Films

PODCAST/RADIO

“Dolly Parton’s America”

Osm Audio and WNYC Studios

“Have You Heard George’s Podcast?”

BBC Sounds/George the Poet Ltd.

“In the Dark: The Path Home”

American Public Media

“Threshold: The Refuge”

(Auricle Productions)

NEWS

“A Different Kind of Force: Policing Mental Illness”

“American Betrayal”

NBC News, Engel Unit

“Long Island Divided”

“The Hidden Workforce: Undocumented in America”

“Unwarranted”

(WBBM-TV)

CHILDREN’S & YOUTH

“Molly of Denali”

WGBH Educational Foundation, Atomic Cartoons

