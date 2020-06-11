The Peabody Award winners were confirmed on Wednesday, with the series “Frontline” and the ongoing animated-classic “The Simpsons” taking home the institutional award. There were 30 Peabody Award winners overall, and hits like “Stranger Things,” “Fleabag,” “Ramy,” and “Watchmen” were honored for their programming in 2019. Digital platforms had their fair share of awards this year, but PBS took the lead with seven awards. Netflix and HBO had four each, and CNN and NBC had two awards. Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV Plus, Hulu, Lifetime, and OWN all won a single award. This was the first year that AppleTV+ and OWN were awarded a Peabody.

The awards “recognize stories notable for their excellence as well as their resonance—whether it’s a warning to heed, injustice to address, or tragedy to observe with clear eyes and open hearts,” according to the organization. Cicely Tyson was named the winner of the Peabody career achievement award.

“This year’s winners are a vibrant collective of inspiring, innovative, and powerful stories. True to the spirit and legacy of Peabody, our winners are also distinguished by the presence and resilience of many emerging and diverse voices,” said Jeffrey P. Jones, executive director of Peabody. “We are especially proud to celebrate ‘FRONTLINE’ as an unwavering source for truth through quality journalism when both are actively under attack, and ‘The Simpsons,’ one of the most consistently funny and culturally important satirical sitcoms over the last three decades.”

The current health crisis forced the organization to cancel the Peabody Awards Ceremony, which was originally slated to take place in Los Angeles on June 18th.

Peabody Awards in Entertainment

Chernobyl
HBO Miniseries and SKY in association with Sister, The Mighty Mint, and Word Games

David Makes Man
Page Fright and Outlier Productions in association with Warner Horizon Scripted Television

Dickinson
Apple / wiip / Anonymous Content / Tuning Fork Productions / Sugar 23 Productions

Fleabag
All3Media International Limited and Amazon Studios

Ramy
Hulu, A24 Television

“Stranger Things
Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment

Succession
HBO Entertainment in association with Project Zeus, Hyperobject Industries, and Gary Sanchez Productions

Unbelievable
Timberman-Beverly Productions, Sage Lane Productions, Escapist Fare, Katie Couric Media, and CBS Television Studios for Netflix

Watchmen
HBO in association with White Rabbit, Paramount, Warner Bros. Television and DC

“When They See Us
Participant Media, Tribeca Productions, Harpo Films, Array Filmworks for Netflix

DOCUMENTARIES

Apollo 11
CNN Films

For Sama
FRONTLINE PBS, Channel 4 News, ITN Productions, Channel 4

“Independent Lens: HALE COUNTY THIS MORNING, THIS EVENING
Idiom Film, LLC and Louverture Films, in association with Field of Vision

POV: Inventing Tomorrow
Fishbowl Films, Motto Pictures, 19340 Productions, Shark Island Institute, HHMI Tangled Bank Studios, IQ190 Productions, American Documentary | POV

POV: Midnight Traveler
Old Chilly Pictures LLC, American Documentary | POV, Independent Television Service

POV: The Distant Barking of Dogs
Final Cut for Real, Mouka Filmi, STORY, Bayerischer Rundfunk, ARTE, American Documentary | POV

POV: The Silence of Others
Semilla Verde Productions, Lucernam Films, American Documentary | POV, Independent Television Service, Latino Public Broadcasting, El Deseo

Surviving R. Kelly
Bunim/Murray Productions and Kreativ Inc. for Lifetime

The Edge of Democracy
A Busca Vida Filmes Production in association with Violet Films for Netflix

True Justice: Bryan Stevenson’s Fight for Equality
HBO Documentary Films and Kunhardt Films

PODCAST/RADIO

Dolly Parton’s America
Osm Audio and WNYC Studios

Have You Heard George’s Podcast?
BBC Sounds/George the Poet Ltd.

In the Dark: The Path Home
American Public Media

Threshold: The Refuge
(Auricle Productions)

NEWS

A Different Kind of Force: Policing Mental Illness

American Betrayal
NBC News, Engel Unit

Long Island Divided

The Hidden Workforce: Undocumented in America

Unwarranted
(WBBM-TV)

CHILDREN’S & YOUTH

Molly of Denali
WGBH Educational Foundation, Atomic Cartoons

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.