Starz picked up the unscripted travel docu-series “Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham” created by and starring Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish. The half-hour, eight-episode series is a celebration of Scottish history and culture, and Heughan and McTavish will take viewers along on their adventures as they celebrate local and historical sites.

The description reads, “The journey of “Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham” takes viewers from the heart of Scotland at Glencoe, the site of a great massacre and major clan feud to Inverness and the Culloden battlefield, the site of a great battle and historic turning point, known well to fans of “Outlander,” that molded Scotland as we know it today.”

“’The genuine curiosity and passion that Sam and Graham have for the landscapes they visit and the stories they uncover while traveling through the heart of Scotland makes ‘Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham’ a truly enjoyable journey of discovery for the audience,” said Christina Davis, President, Original Programming of Starz. “The series gives context and texture to Highland life and history, woven together, much like the tartan for which Scotland is so famous, and we look forward to taking this road trip with these two great friends.”

“We are so excited to take viewers on this epic adventure with Sam and Graham. Their bond of friendship and genuine curiosity about the rich culture of Scotland is going to make for an unforgettable journey for all,” added Holly Jacobs, Executive Vice President, Alternative and Syndication Programming, Sony Pictures Television.

Fans know Sam Heughan best as Jamie Fraser on the hit Starz Original series “Outlander.” He has been nominated for multiple awards for the role including: BAFTA Scotland award, Critics Choice, People’s Choice and a Laurence Olivier award. Most recently seen in “Bloodshot” alongside Vin Diesel, and “The Spy Who Dumped Me” with Kate McKinnon and Mila Kunis.

Graham McTavish recently starred as ‘The Saint of Killers’ in the television series “Preacher,” based on the cult graphic novels of the same name. He is also known as Dougal Mackenzie on “Outlander,” and ‘Dwalin’ in the “Hobbit” trilogy. He is also known to fans of Castlevania, as ‘Dracula,’ as well as other well-known performances in “Lucifer,” “Colony,” Creed, Rambo and as ‘Fergus McDuck’ in Duck Tales.

“Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham” is created and executive produced by Sam Heughan, Graham McTavish and Alex Norouzi and is produced for Starz by Boardwalk Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.