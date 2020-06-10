LG’s newest installment to the CineBeam projector lineup is the PH30N, a small form-factor projector that can be placed 10.8 feet from a wall or screen while providing up to a 100-inch diagonal HD image. The new projector is lightweight, offers mirroring and Bluetooth, and costs much less than other projectors in its class.

The projector is launching with an MSRP of $399, which is a modest price when compared to higher-end models that land in the $700-$900 price range. The projector is housed in a 5″ x 5″ x 1.5″ casing, and weighs just 1.1 pounds. The compact design makes the projector easy to transport, and you can quickly move your setup from the inside to the outside when your planning your next screening party. The device features a 1280 x 720 HD resolution up to 100 inches (measured diagonally), and brightness of 250 ANSI lumens. The latest LG CineBeam projector also offers wireless and cable-free experience with the included built-in battery that lasts up to 2 hours, as well as wireless smartphone mirroring and Bluetooth sound.

You can find the LG CineBeam PH30N right here on Amazon, and compare it with other models.

The LED light source displays bright images with a lamp lasting up to 30,000 hours (up to 10 years based on a usage of 8 hours a day). When a USB memory storage device is plugged in, the projector easily allows the user to watch movies, display pictures, and play music.

With social distancing still in place across the country, backyard movie screenings have grown in popularity over the last few months. This $399 model certainly makes it easier to start your own impromptu screenings, and you’ll enjoy HD viewing in both day or night. You can also enjoy the Bluetooth compatibility, which makes it easy to connect a sound system for a more immersive experience.

Slanted sometimes uses affiliate links and may earn a commission if you purchase items through those links.