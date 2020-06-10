Natalie Krinsky’s “The Broken Hearts Gallery” set a July premiere date in theaters, and the film will be one of the first projects to hit the box office since the start of the health crises. Natalie Krinsky wrote and directed the movie, which stars Geraldine Viswanathan, Dacre Montgomery, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Molly Gordon, Phillipa Soo, Suki Waterhouse, Arturo Castro, Ego Nwodim, Taylor Hill, and the legendary Bernadette Peters.

The rom-com is set to release in theaters on July 10th, which is after the thriller “Unhinged,” starring Academy Award-winner Russell Crowe on July 1st, but ahead of Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” on July 17th.

The official description reads, “What if you saved a souvenir from every relationship you’ve ever been in? The Broken Hearts Gallery follows the always unique Lucy (Geraldine Viswanathan), a 20-something art gallery assistant living in New York City, who also happens to be an emotional hoarder. After she gets dumped by her latest boyfriend, Lucy is inspired to create The Broken Heart Gallery, a pop-up space for the items love has left behind. Word of the gallery spreads, encouraging a movement and a fresh start for all the romantics out there, including Lucy herself.”

David Gross produced the project, with Selena Gomez, Jesse Shapira, Jeff Arkuss, Josh Phillips, Natalie Krinsky, Chantelle Tabrizi, Andrew Robinson, Mathew Hart, Mason Novick, Michelle Knudsen, Mandy Teefy, Laurie May, and Noah Segal serving as executive producers.

The box office is slowly building up steam as films plan to return to the schedule, but it’s unclear just how many theaters will be open in July. We also can’t predict how many people will still choose to go to the theaters during the health crisis. Even with the greenlight from Governors, social distancing will still reduce the box office totals when the schedule picks up later this summer.

You can keep track of the ongoing box office delays, and follow the new release dates that have been confirmed by the studios.

