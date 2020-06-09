Tribeca Enterprises and YouTube wrapped the first-ever We Are One: A Global Film Festival this past weekend. The 10-day digital film festival featured select filmmakers and storytellers and promoted films that have the power to create change. The celebration reached an estimated 1.6M unique visitors during the duration of the festival, which ran from May 29th through June 7th, with the top 10 country views coming from Japan, India, US, UK, Germany, France, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, and Australia.

From a poll taken on the YouTube community tab, 77% of respondents reported they had never been to a film festival in real life, and this event gave everyone a chance to see films that might not have been made available to them. Fan favorites from the festival included a musical performance by Arashi, RIFF’s Crazy World, and Eeb Allay Ooo!.

The festival featured over 100 films co-curated by 21 prolific festivals and hailing from 35 different countries, as well as talks, VR content, and musical performances. It was created to not only provide entertainment but to also offer relief in the form of supporting organizations responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the World Health Organization.

A few of the call-outs from the event includes the online premiere of “Ricky Powell: The Individualist,” a documentary about legendary street photographer Powell featuring interviews with Natasha Lyonne and LL Cool J; a two-part documentary series on the experiences of women of color running for office, “And She Could Be Next;” as well as the online premiere of “Eeb Allay Ooo!,” a unique satire about professional “monkey repellers” out of Mumbai.

The 360 VR selections featured the Emmy-nominated documentary “Traveling While Black” from Academy Award-winning filmmaker Roger Ross Williams, and “Alteration,” a sci-fi narrative starring Bill Skarsgard, as well as additional titles featuring John Legend, Oprah Winfrey, and Lupita Nyong’o.

A large number of specially-curated talks were also featured during the event, both brand new and archived from past festivals. Featured panelists include Francis Ford Coppola with Steven Soderbergh, Song Kang-ho and Bong Joon-ho, Guillermo del Toro, Jackie Chan and Tessa Thompson with Jane Campion. One of the final talks in the series came from David Cronenberg about his film “Crash,” a highly controversial title made nearly 25-years ago and selected by actor Viggo Mortensen for a special screening at the Toronto Film Festival.

In solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement, We Are One: A Global Film Festival wrapped the 10-day festival run with “Copwatch,” the true story of We Copwatch, an organization that films police activity as a non-violent form of protest and deterrent to police brutality. There was also a live DJ performance by multi-faceted, Grammy award-winning musical artist Questlove.

“It’s important to support artists,” said Tribeca Enterprises CEO Jane Rosenthal. “Artists always reflect what’s going on in our society. They bring us together through poetry as well as storytelling, and festivals help bring this to life in the best way possible. They reflect our culture and where would society be without knowing our individual cultures….that’s why at the end of the day we are one.”

You can find more information on the content, and learn more about the projects featured during the festival, right here on weareoneglobalfestival.com.

