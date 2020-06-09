Bill and Ted are back with an official trailer for their new movie “Bill & Ted Face the Music,” the third installment in the franchise. Dean Parisot directed the movie, which stars Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter, Samara Weaving, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Kid Cudi, Kristen Schaal, Anthony Carrigan, Erinn Hayes, Jayma Mays, Jillian Bell, Holland Taylor, Beck Bennett, William Sadler, Hal Landon Jr., and Amy Stoch.

The official description reads, “The stakes are higher than ever for the time-traveling exploits of William “Bill” S. Preston Esq. and Theodore “Ted” Logan. Yet to fulfill their rock and roll destiny, the now middle aged best friends set out on a new adventure when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it. Along the way, they will be helped by their daughters, a new batch of historical figures, and a few music legends – to seek the song that will set their world right and bring harmony in the universe.”

Scott Kroopf, Alex Lebovici, and Steve Ponce produced the movie, with Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon writing the screenplay.

Ed Solomon directed the original “Bill and Ted,” which opened in third-place back in 1989 with a $6.1M debut in theaters. The film opened the same weekend as Tom Hanks’ “The ‘Burbs,” which won the weekend with $11.1M. Peter Hewitt joined the franchise to direct “Bill and Ted’s Bogus Journey,” which opened at number-two at the box office with a 10M weekend behind “Terminator 2: Judgment Day.”

“Bill & Ted Face the Music” was originally slated to release in theaters on August 21, 2020, and Orion Pictures is sticking with the date. Fans can set a reminder to catch the duo on the big screen later this summer.

The studio released the trailer on social media on Tuesday morning, telling fans, “Whoa. The wait is finally over, dudes! Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter star in the first official trailer for Bill & Ted Face the Music! Watch now! And remember: be excellent to each other.”

You can keep track of the ongoing box office delays, and follow the new release dates that have been confirmed by the studios.

