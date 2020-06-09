Image Comics is making it easier to read Mark Millar’s Jupiter’s Legacy series, which will be adapted into a new television series on Netflix. The company is reprinting the trade paperback collected edition volumes 1-4, which feature cover art by the multiple Eisner Award-winning Frank Quitely.

Fans should see the reprints on shelves in September, which gives everyone plenty of time to read the original works before seeing the adaptation on Netflix. The show doesn’t have a premiere date at this time, but the first season is slated for 2020.

The official description for the comics reads, “One of the most critically acclaimed superhero series of the past decade, Jupiter’s Legacy is set in mid-century America, and follows the world’s greatest superheroes as they face epic threats in public while battling private scandals behind closed doors.”

On September 30th, and in bookstores on October 6th, you can grab Jupiter’s Legacy Vol. 1-4, and you’ll notice the reprints have a special ‘Netflix’ sticker on the front. You can pre-order the physical editions at your local comic book shop or independent bookstore via Bookshop or IndieBound. You can also pre-order right here on Amazon, or through other retailers.

Jupiter’s Legacy will also be available for purchase across many digital platforms, including Amazon Kindle, Apple Books, comiXology, and Google Play.

Netflix confirmed the cast for the series back in February, and Josh Duhamel, Leslie Bibb, Ben Daniels, Elena Kampouris, Andrew Horton, Mike Wade, and Matt Lanter will star in the Netflix show. The company also announced that Sang Kyu Kim will serve as showrunner and executive producer for the series, with Millar, James Middleton, Lorenzo Di Bonaventura, Dan McDermott, and Frank Quitely also serving as executive producers.

The show’s description adds, “After nearly a century of keeping mankind safe, the world’s first generation of superheroes must look to their children to continue the legacy. But tensions rise as the young superheroes, hungry to prove their worth, struggle to live up to their parents’ legendary public reputations — and exacting personal standards.”

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.

Slanted sometimes uses affiliate links and may earn a commission if you purchase items through those links.