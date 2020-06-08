The director of “Chernobyl,” Johan Renck, is attached to direct the pilot episode of “The Last of Us.” HBO confirmed the adaptation back in March, which is based on the popular video game franchise for the Playstation console.

Variety was the first to confirmed Renck’s involvement in the pilot, with sources also naming him as an executive producer on the series. Emmy, Golden Globe, and WGA Award-winner Craig Mazin, who also worked with Renck in “Chernobyl,” will adapt the story for television. WGA and BAFTA award-winning writer and director Neil Druckmann will also write for the series.

“Chernobyl” was a massive hit for HBO, and Renck won the Emmy for Best Directing for a Limited Series, and an Emmy for Best Limited Series as a Co-Executive producer. The show went on to win 10 Emmys overall from 19 nominations. The show also won 2 Golden Globes from 4 nominations, including the Golden Globe Award for Best Miniseries or Television Film.

HBO released a description for the series back in March, which reads, “Based on the critically acclaimed video game “The Last of Us,” developed by Naughty Dog exclusively for the PlayStation platforms, the story takes place twenty years after modern civilization has been destroyed. Joel, a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie, a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal, heartbreaking journey, as they both must traverse across the U.S. and depend on each other for survival.”

The HBO series will cover the events of the original game, which was written by Druckmann, with the possibility of additional content based on the upcoming sequel set to release later this month. You can still order the game and have it ready for release day from sites like Amazon.

