Universal Pictures shared a first look at “You Should Have Left,” a new psychological thriller from Blumhouse Productions and screenwriter David Koepp. The movie stars Kevin Bacon and Amanda Seyfried as a couple on vacation, but with dark secrets. In the story, a father tries to save his family from a house that doesn’t want them to leave.

The official description reads, “Theo Conroy (Bacon) is a successful middle-aged man whose marriage to his much younger actress wife, Susanna (Seyfried) is shredding at the seams, frayed by her secretiveness, his jealousy, and the shadow of his past. In an effort to repair their relationship, Theo and Susanna book a vacation at a stunning, remote modern home in the Welsh countryside for themselves and their six-year-old daughter, Ella (Avery Essex). What at first seems like a perfect retreat distorts into a perfect nightmare when Theo’s grasp on reality begins to unravel and he suspects that a sinister force within the house knows more than he or Susanna have revealed, even to each other.”

The movie is based on the novel by best-selling German literary sensation Daniel Kehlmann. The film is produced by Jason Blum, Kevin Bacon, and Dean O’Toole. Jeanette Volturno, Couper Samuelson, and Derek Ambrosi served as executive producers on the project.

It has been months since a new movie trailer was released, so thriller fans should be excited to see a new project on the way. The movie is slated to release On Demand everywhere on June 19th. David Koepp directed the film as well as wrote the adaptation for film. If you prefer to read the original novel before seeing the movie version, you have a few days to binge through the thriller before the digital version hits the market.

You can keep track of the ongoing box office delays, and follow the new release dates that have been confirmed by the studio.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.