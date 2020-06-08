The Samsung Galaxy S20+ has an unexpected price drop on Amazon today. The temporary promotion is part of Amazon’s popular Deal of the Day, and it cus $250 off the regular price of the phones.

If you shop today, you can grab the Samsung Galaxy S20+ 128GB model for $950, which is available in cosmic black, blue, and gray, or the 512GB version for $1,100. They aren’t the cheapest phones on the market, but they were well received and some of the best in the Galaxy S line.

You can choose between the Samsung Galaxy S20+ 128GB or the Samsung Galaxy S20+ 512GB version right here on Amazon, and pick which of the three colors that you prefer.

The phones feature great all-day battery life, and they are 5G capable, which means you’ll be ready for amazing download speeds if a tower goes up in your area. The cameras and screen were the big selling points of the phone, and the Samsung Galaxy S20+ features a 120Hz panel and a triple-camera setup. Samsung’s AI improves photos and features all the popular effects and filters currently available on other phones. The camera also features a new 30x Space Zoom, and a Bright Night mode with no flash needed.

Overall, the only downside to the phone was the price tag. At the regular $1,400 MSRP, the Samsung Galaxy S20+ rivaled Apple’s latest offerings, but with $250 off for a limited time, that obstacle is a little easier to overcome.

The discount on the Samsung Galaxy S20+ is only expected to last for a single day, so you’ll have to make a decision quickly. On the upside, the Samsung Galaxy S20+ has great reviews and comes with all the key features you would expect in a Samsung Galaxy flagship model.

