If you’re looking for a new thriller series to past the time, Netflix is releasing “Curon” in the United States on June 10th. Ezio Abbate, Ivano Fachin, and Giovanni Galassi created the series, which follows a mother and her twin children after they return to their cursed town. The show’s first season features Valeria Bilello, Maximilian Dirr, Anna Ferzetti, Luca Lionello, and Alessandro Tedeschi.

Netflix released the trailer on social media, and the YouTube description reads, “Seventeen years after the tragic events that forced her to leave Curon, a woman returns home with her twin children. They soon discover that the town is cursed: when you hear the bells of the old church tower ringing, repressed feelings come back to the surface.”

Earlier this month, Netflix confirmed the release date for “Dark: Season 3” with an announcement trailer. Fans of the series can catch the new episodes on June 27th. The platform’s teaser for the new season reads, “In the third and final season, DARK reaches its mind-bending conclusion, moving beyond the concept of space and time. Upon arrival in a new world, Jonas tries to make sense of what this rendition of Winden means for his own fate, while the ones left behind in the other world are left on a quest to break the loop that now not only bends time but also space. Two worlds. Light and dark. And in the center a tragic love story of epic proportions.”

If you would like something with a little more action, look for “The Old Guard,” a comic-to-film adaptation starring Charlize Theron and Kiki Layne. The movie is based on the graphic novel by Greg Rucka and directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood. You can catch that project on July 10th.

