It’s shaping up to be a pretty restricted summer for children, with social distancing and gathering guidelines staying in place across the country for the next few months. A few movies are currently scheduled to start releasing in July, but those dates could change at a moment’s notice. If you are looking for a lengthy distraction for your children, or if you need an escape for yourself, you can now read the completed story of The School for Good and Evil.

If you didn’t read the books, you might have recently heard of the franchise when Netflix announced that Paul Feig would direct a series adaptation based on the bestselling novels. The first book in the series was nominated for the Waterstone’s Children’s Book Prize for Best Fiction for 5-12, and was Soman Chainani’s first novel. The book was an instant New York Times bestseller and the franchise has sold over 2.5M copies, has been translated into 30 languages across six continents.

You have six books in the series to enjoy. The first was The School for Good and Evil, which was released back in 2013, followed by The School for Good and Evil: A World Without Princes in 2014 and The School for Good and Evil: The Last Ever After in 2015.

In 2016, The School for Good and Evil: The Ever Never Handbook was released. This wasn’t a new novel, but the book features illustrations of fan-favorite characters, as well as maps, quizzes, and complementary information to the series. The next installment in the franchise was The School for Good and Evil: Quests for Glory in 2017, followed by The School for Good and Evil: A Crystal of Time in 2019, and the recent release of The School for Good and Evil: One True King in 2020. That novel serves as the final chapter in the saga.

You can find all six of the novels, and the companion piece, right here on Amazon. You can choose between Kindle editions, Audible recordings, paperbacks, and hardbacks.

You have plenty of time to read the original works before seeing the adaptation, and Netflix hasn’t set a date for the first season at this time. With production schedules on hold because of the ongoing health crisis, you should have a great head start on the series adaptation before the premiere.

Netflix’s description of the series reads, “Best friends Sophie and Agatha are about to discover where fairytale legacies go to school: the School for Good and Evil, where ordinary boys and girls are trained to be fairy tale heroes and villains. With her princess ambitions, Sophie knows she’ll be picked for the School for Good and join the ranks of past students like Cinderella and Snow White. Meanwhile, Agatha, with her grim aesthetic and wicked cat, seems a natural fit for the villains in the School for Evil. Yet soon the girls find their fortunes reversed: Sophie is dropped into the School for Evil, Agatha into the School for Good. But what if the mistake is the first clue to discovering who Sophie and Agatha really are? Their friendship will be put to the test in this thrilling and comedic story where the only way out of a fairy tale is to live through one.”

The Harry Potter, Twilight, and Percy Jackson franchises have proven time and again that these adaptions could take over our pop culture in a flash. If you want to stay ahead of the curve on all things Good and Evil, you can spend what is expected to be a pretty lackluster summer with a great series.

