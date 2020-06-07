J.K. Rowling found herself back in the headlines because of a Tweet, and this one wasn’t about a character trait form her Harry Potter franchise, or about Brexit, or Scotland. This time, people are upset about what many consider to be an anti-trans message, which was Tweeted from Rowling’s account on Saturday.

The famed author commented on an article from Devex, a global health publications, titled “Opinion: Creating a more equal post-COVID-19 world for people who menstruate.”

Rowlin’s comment said, “‘People who menstruate.’ I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?”

The responding Tweets from readers ranged from calling her remarks “anti-trans” to “homophobic,” pointing out that transgender people, gender-nonconforming people, and non-binary people can also menstruate. The bottom line is that you don’t have to be a woomud to menstruate.

Rowling responded, “If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction. If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth.”

She added, “The idea that women like me, who’ve been empathetic to trans people for decades, feeling kinship because they’re vulnerable in the same way as women — ie, to male violence – ‘hate’ trans people because they think sex is real and has lived consequences — is a nonsense.” Her third Tweet in the thread reads, “I respect every trans person’s right to live any way that feels authentic and comfortable to them. I’d march with you if you were discriminated against on the basis of being trans. At the same time, my life has been shaped by being female. I do not believe it’s hateful to say so.”

