New TCL TVs will feature Android TV smart OS in the United States. The new partnership with Google pairs TCL’s new televisions with the Android TV smart system, offering another option for Smart TV shoppers, and a perfect pairing if you prefer Google Assistant.

“It is no secret that TCL’s rapid growth coincides with the increasing adoption of smart TVs, but this resounding success is largely due to our innovation, vertical integration, massive business scale and of course, strong relationships with partners like Roku,” said Chris Larson, Senior Vice President for TCL North America. “Our award-winning TV lineup helped propel us into America’s second-largest TV brand just five years after we introduced our products in the U.S. and with those significant achievements, we believe this is the perfect time to deliver another option for consumers with Android TV.”

Added Larson, “Since the first day TCL launched in North America, we’ve been focused on becoming one of the most popular TV brands by paying close attention to what our users value. Consumers desire options and our mission is to serve them with our latest multi-OS strategy. We’re excited to introduce new customers to TCL with our expanded television assortment and smart solutions in additional categories like TCL-branded home appliances, audio products and mobile phones – a broad offering that will further establish the company as a clear leader in the electronics space.”

TCL’s televisions featuring Android TV, which makes it easy to watch, play, binge through content on their television. The TCL 3-Series with Android TV houses an intuitive UI and Google Assistant, which allows customers to control their TV and smart home devices, search for content across apps, get answers to questions, plan their day, and more, all with their voice. You can also customize the home screen, pinning your favorite apps, shows, and movies right where you want them. The TVs also features thousands of apps like Netflix, HBO, Hulu, YouTube, access to 700,000+ movies and shows, and live TV support. Plus, with Chromecast built-in, users can easily cast movies, shows, apps, games, and more from their phone, tablet, or laptop directly to the TV.

The new TCL 3-Series with Android TV is now available exclusively through Best Buy. TCL is also shipping QLED, 4K, and Roku models, and you can shop that collection right here on Amazon.

“We are excited to expand on our relationship with TCL to bring Android TV to TCL’s award-winning TVs in North America. Combined with TCL’s expertise in delivering best-selling and highly reviewed TV sets, we’re able to deliver a best-in-class smart entertainment experience that the whole family can enjoy,” said Shalini Govil-Pai, Senior Director of Product Management for Android TV, Google. “From our robust content library available in apps and games from Google Play to having Google Assistant built into the TCL sets with Android TV, you’re able to control the TV with just your voice and create the perfect viewing environment by controlling smart home devices. Together with TCL, we’re making your time in front of the TV more rewarding.”

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.

Slanted sometimes uses affiliate links and may earn a commission if you purchase items through those links.