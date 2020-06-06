Maxis’ newest expansion for “The Sims 4” is out, and players can expand their eco-knowledge with the ninth expansion pack on PC, Mac, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. “The Sims 4 Eco Lifestyle” allows players to maintain a sustainable lifestyle and learn the importance of collaborating with the community.

The game recently saw a surge in new players, adding 2.5M new players to the community in the past two months. The game has also saw a peak high of nearly 10M people playing the game monthly in the past quarter.

“Our team at Maxis has always strived to empower our players to freely express themselves in The Sims,” said Lyndsay Pearson, General Manager and Executive Producer of The Sims. “Over the last few months, we’re humbled that The Sims 4 has served as an outlet for so many players. We’ve seen our players recreate friend and family parties, weddings and graduations in our game – so we’re looking forward to seeing what good they do with Eco Lifestyle.”

The official description reads, “The Sims 4 Eco Lifestyle introduces the evolving world of Evergreen Harbor where Sims have a direct influence on the state of the environment. Sims can start their sustainability journey in the cluttered Grims Quarry, the middling Conifer Station, or the rundown Port Promise. Regardless of where they choose to live, Sims can partake in a variety of eco-friendly activities that explore all of the environmentally conscious efforts that the expansion pack has to offer, including producing their own electricity and water with renewable energy resources, growing their own food at home in a new vertical garden and using the Recycler to break down unwanted items into reusable components. For those who are looking to kick their eco lifestyle up a notch, dumpster diving is a great way to find a TV, a table, a bed and more for newly recycled decor.”

The Sims 4 Eco Lifestyle expansion pack is now available for $39.99. You can find the expansion, as well as other bundles and add-ons, right here on Amazon.

