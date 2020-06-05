The TBS reality series “Lost Resort” is slated to premiere on July 23rd. The show comes from ITV America’s Sirens Media, the producers of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” and the 10-episode social experiment follows nine strangers at their breaking points to an exotic wellness retreat where they embark on a voyage of self-discovery against a tropical backdrop. \

The group works with a team of “alternative healers,” who push them to their limits. During the first season, the group experiences everything from rage rituals to vulnerability circles. The network teased the series adding, “As the emotional barriers crumble, the upstairs / downstairs drama explodes; the motley crew hooks up, breaks up and opens up in ways they’d never expect.”

The official description reads, “Lost Resort takes viewers on a voyeuristic ride to the jungles of Costa Rica as a group of colorful strangers check-in to a wellness retreat for a three-week-long transformative journey of self. From a married couple on the brink, to a mother/daughter pair with serious trust issues and a hothead with a painful past, the guests come from all walks of life hoping to leave better than they arrived.”

Jessica Sebastian-Dayeh, Jordana Hochman, and Sarah Howell serve as executive producers on the project, alongside Michael Bloom for Bongo Pictures.

The network also released a first look trailer for the new series on social media. The YouTube description adds, “Nine strangers – desperate to find happiness at any cost.”

TNT is also launching the second installment in “The Alienist” franchise in July. The Emmy Award-winning and Golden Globe Award-nominated psychological thriller will premiere its newest season, going by the name “The Alienist: Angel of Darkness,” on July 26th. The original series launched as 2018’s top new cable series, reaching more than 50M people across multiple platforms. The first season also earned six Emmy Award nominations, including Outstanding Limited Series, and two Golden Globe Award nominations, including Best Television Limited Series. Daniel Brühl, Luke Evans, and Dakota Fanning are returning to the franchise for the new season.

