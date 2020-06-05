This week, Selena Gomez and The Lonely Island joined fellow stars Usher, Janelle Monáe, Solange Knowles, Megan Thee Stallion, John Mulaney and many others to endorse law student Loralei HoJay’s viral Change.org petition, which demands justice for Breonna Taylor. Loralei is leading a virtual protest on June 5th, on what would have been Breonna’s 27th birthday. The protest directs petition signers and supporters to make phone calls, as well as send emails and other calls for action targeting public officials, including KY Gov. Beshear and Sen. McConnell. The petition for Breonna Taylor hit 3M signatures on Wednesday.

Loralei started her petition after Louisville police officers fatally shot Breonna Taylor during a late-night investigation in March, using a controversial “no-knock” warrant. Louisville’s Metro Council Public Safety Committee unanimously passed a ‘Breonna’s Law’ proposal Wednesday severely limiting and monitoring the use of no-knock warrants. The proposal will go to the full Metro Council for a vote on June 11th.

According to the website, “The petition urges Gov. Andy Beshear (D-KY), who has already called Breonna’s case “troubling,” to arrest all of the officers involved in Breonna’s death, payment from LMPD to Breonna’s family for wrongful death and negligence, a statement from Gov. Beshear in support of Breonna, appointment of a special prosecutor to investigate the Louisville Police Department, and an end to “no-knock” warrants through federal legislation.”

“The success of these petitions show that people around the world are ready to stand up and fight against racial injustice,” said Ansa Edim, Senior Brand Marketing Manager at Change.org. “This is not just a moment but a movement and Change.org is proud to host a place to amplify and unite these voices.”

The viral petition calling for justice for Breonna Taylor joins the petitions for George Floyd (which currently has over 15M signatures, the largest petition in Change.org history), Ahmaud Arbery, David McAtee, Emerald Black and Tony McDade.

“We unite in solidarity with signers, petition starters, our members and Black colleagues,” said Nick Allardice, Acting CEO of Change.org. “We join their call for justice and accountability. The lives of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Tony McDade, Breonna Taylor and so many more mattered. Black lives matter.”

