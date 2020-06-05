The unscripted series “We’re Here” is coming back for another season at HBO. The renewal was announced today by Nina Rosenstein, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming.

“We’re Here resonates in ways we had hoped for but couldn’t really have anticipated,” said Rosenstein. “The stories of our small-town drag daughters created an incredibly positive communal experience. We can’t wait for Bob, Shangela and Eureka to continue their journey helping others find their voice.”

The show’s six-episode first season debuted April 23rd on HBO, and features drag queens Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka O’Hara and Shangela Laquifa Wadley. In the real-life series, the group travels to small towns across America, inspiring local residents to share their stories and express themselves in a night of no-holds-barred, full-on drag.

Season one towns included: Gettysburg, PA, Twin Falls, ID, Branson, MO, Farmington, NM, and Ruston, LA. The season finale aired last night, with a dive into the queens’ own stories of struggle and perseverance, ending with a celebration of love and taking pride in oneself.

“We’re Here” is created by Stephen Warren and Johnnie Ingram. Season one was directed by Peter LoGreco, who executive produced alongside Warren, Ingram, and Eli Holzman & Aaron Saidman for Industrial Media’s The Intellectual Property Corporation.

Caldwell Tidicue (Bob the Drag Queen), David Huggard (Eureka O’Hara) and D.J. Pierce (Shangela Laquifa Wadley) served as consulting producers.

HBO stopped short of announcing a premiere date for the show’s second season, but more information will be announced when the project starts filming. At that time, we should learn more about the towns that will be features in the second season.

In collaboration with the premiere of “I May Destroy You,” executive produced, written by and starring Michaela Coel, HBO is also launching a digital first campaign called “Gathering the Pieces.” The campaign hopes to elevate the conversation, and raise awareness of the topics depicted in the series and provide expert POVs and resources to Black and Queer communities. The campaign will focus on dating, friendships, relationships, sexual wellness and freedom, trauma and therapy, self-love and self-care.

“HBO is a place for all stories. The themes of Michaela Coel’s extraordinary I May Destroy You, touch upon experiences that are all too real, and disproportionately affect many people, especially in the LGBTQ+ and Black communities, who sometimes suffer in silence,” said Jackie Gagne, Vice President, Multicultural Marketing HBO. “We created this compelling series of live community conversations in order to organically and respectfully engage audiences in discussions around the topics of consent, dating and relationships in this modern landscape, where the fine line between liberation and exploitation can be unclear.”

“As we collaborated with HBO on the ‘Gathering the Pieces’ campaign, our goal was to remain authentic to the experiences depicted on the show and select peers and experts who could help the public explore the sensitive themes and tonality of the series, with the aim of empowering marginalized groups and survivors,” commented Shannon Jones, co-founder, Verb. “Social media is where people gather to share and explore new topics, so a social-first campaign was the right avenue to raise awareness and reach audiences with these important conversations and healing resources.”

