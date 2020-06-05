HBO’s “Perry Mason” reboot is gearing up to launch in June, and the network is busy releasing trailers and teasers to get subscribers excited for the big debut. The series is based on the characters created by author Erle Stanley Gardner, and the drama is slated to premiere on June 21st. Emmy winner Matthew Rhys stars in the series as the low-rent private investigator Perry Mason, who is living check-to-check and is haunted by his wartime experiences in France while suffering the effects of a broken marriage.

The series also stars John Lithgow as Elias Birchard “E.B.” Jonathan, a struggling attorney and a semi-regular employer of Mason; Juliet Rylance as Della Street, E.B. Jonathan’s creative and driven legal secretary; Tatiana Maslany as Sister Alice McKeegan, the leader of the Radiant Assembly of God, preaching to a hungry congregation and a radio audience across the country; Chris Chalk as Paul Drake, a beat cop with a knack for detective work; and Shea Whigham as Pete Strickland, who is hired by Mason as an extra set of eyes on his various investigations.

The official description reads, “1931, Los Angeles. While the rest of the country struggles through the Great Depression, this city is booming! Oil! Olympic Games! Talking Pictures! Evangelical Fervor! And a child kidnapping gone very, very wrong.”

HBO added, “When the case of the decade breaks down his door, Mason’s relentless pursuit of the truth reveals a fractured city and just maybe, a pathway to redemption for himself.”

The series also stars Stephen Root, Gayle Rankin, Nate Corddry, Veronica Falcón, Jefferson Mays, Lili Taylor, Andrew Howard, Eric Lange, and Robert Patrick. If you missed the official trailer that HBO released last week, you can watch that promotional video below to get a better look at the reboot.

