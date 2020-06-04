EA announced that the company is releasing a long list of titles on Steam’s digital storefront. It’s good news for players that never jumped over to Origin, and many of the games are getting a discount to celebrate the launch.

Users can browse through the first wave of 25+ EA games on Steam, and there are more on the way. Starting today, players can explore BioWare’s popular RPGs “Dragon Age: Inquisition” and “Dragon Age II,” as well as “Need for Speed Heat,” “Need for Speed: Rivals” and “Need for Speed (2016).” Other titles on the list include “Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville” and “Mirrors Edge.”Mirror’s Edge: Catalyst.”

Customers can also shop select titles from EA’s indie development partners on the platform, including “Unravel,” “Unravel II,” “Fe,” and “Sea of Solitude.” Additionally, these games and many others will be available as part of an EA Access subscription on Steam that will launch to players later this summer.

“We want to make it easy to play the games you love, wherever you want to play. Delivering games to the Steam community is an important step in achieving this goal,” said Mike Blank, SVP, Strategic Growth. “Not only are we excited to have our games on Steam, but we look forward to bringing them even more value when our subscription becomes available in the Summer.”

New EA games developed for PC will also launch on Steam alongside other platforms, including the “Command & Conquer Remastered Collection,” which launches tomorrow. That compilation is comprised of “Command & Conquer: Tiberian Dawn,” “Command & Conquer: Red Alert” and their three expansion packs – Covert Ops, Counterstrike and The Aftermath.

EA Access gives players access to a portfolio of EA games, member benefits, and discounts on full EA game purchases, including expansions and in-game items. The service is also available to players on the Xbox One and PlayStation4.

