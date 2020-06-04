Netflix has been busy expanding its Korean drama series this week. Just a few days after the video streaming service announced “Record of Youth” with Park So-dam, Netflix announced the original series “Move to Heaven,” starring Lee Je-hoon and Tang Jun-sang. Kim Sung-ho directed the project, working from a script by Yoon Ji-ryun. The series will be available worldwide, exclusively on Netflix.

The official description reads, “Move to Heaven tells the story of Geu-ru, a young man with Asperger’s syndrome, and Sang-gu, who suddenly finds himself as Geu-ru’s guardian. The two work as trauma cleaners, clearing out the possessions of the deceased and uncovering the many stories that are left behind.”

Netflix didn’t set a premiere date for the new series, but the company did release the official casting information. You can find the information below, as described by Netflix.

Ji Jin-hee makes a special appearance as Geu-ru’s father Jeong-u who is a kind and affectionate man. He operates Move to Heaven, a disposal service for the personal belongings of the deceased, and designates his younger brother Sang-gu as Geu-ru’s guardian.

Lee Jae-wook makes a special appearance as Su-cheol, who had been involved with Sang-gu being sent to prison. Su-cheol’s appearance will pique viewers’ curiosity not only for more insight into Sang-gu’s past but also about Move to Heaven in general.

Hong Seung-hee plays Na-mu, a key character alongside Geu-ru and Sang-gu. Na-mu lives next door to Geu-ru and considers him as family and is protective of him. She keeps a careful eye on Sang-gu, who suddenly becomes Geu-ru’s guardian.

Park Bo-gum, Park So-dam, and Byeon Woo-seok star in “Record of Youth,” which will available to stream in late 2020. An Gil-ho will direct the series, working from a script by Ha Myeong-hee, who penned “Doctors” and “Temperature of Love.”

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.