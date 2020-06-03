The CW Network acquired the international thriller “Devils,” starring Alessandro Borghi and Patrick Dempsey. The new series will be added to the Fall 2020 schedule, and slated to air on Wednesdays (8:00-9:00pm, ET/PT), followed by the investigative drama “Coroner.”

The official description reads, “Devils is an international thriller that follows Massimo Ruggero, the charismatic yet ruthless Head of Trading at NYL, one of the world’s most important investment banks, and his mentor, NYL’s CEO Dominic Morgan. After Dominic appoints another colleague over Massimo following a bitter promotion battle, Massimo finds himself named prime suspect in a murder investigation. Fighting to clear his name, Massimo becomes involved in an intercontinental financial war and is forced to choose between supporting Dominic or going up against him.”

The series also stars Laia Costa, Kasia Smutniak, Lars Mikkelsen, Malachi Kirby, Paul Chowdhry, Pia Mechler, Harry Michell, and Sallie Harmsen.

The show is based on the novel I Diavoli by Guido Maria Brera, and produced by Sky Italia and Lux Vide, in association with Sky Studios, Orange Studio and OCS. Created by Alessandro Sermoneta, Mario Ruggeri, Elena Bucaccio, Guido Maria Brera, Daniele Cesarano, Barbara Petronio, Ezio Abbate, the series is executive produced by Luca Bernabei, Matilde Bernabei, Daniele Passani, Nick Hurran, Sara Melodia, Luisa Cotta Ramosino, Ben Harris, Christopher Lunt & Michael A. Walker, and Nils Hartmann and Sonia Rovai for Sky.

“Devils” is produced by Luca Bernabei and directed by Nick Hurran and Jan Maria Michelini. NBCUniversal Global Distribution is handling international distribution of the series on behalf of Sky Studios.

Additional changes to the previously announced Fourth Quarter at the CW, include “Dead Pixels,” which will now premiere this Summer, “Two Sentence Horror Stories” moving to Sundays, and “Masters of Illusion,” is already slated for Fridays this Summer, will remain in the same time period for the Fall, while “World’s Funniest Animals” moves to 9:00pm on Friday.

