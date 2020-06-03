Lea Michele took to social media on Wednesday to apologize for her actions while making “GLEE” on FOX. The apology came after her former co-star, Samantha Marie, accused the actor of microaggressions and creating a toxic work environment during the production of the show. Marie brought up the accusations after Michele tweeted support for the Black Lives Matter movement. Marie wasn’t the only former cast member to speak up, and Alex Newell and Amber Riley seemed to corroborate the stories.

Marie’s Twitter response reads, “Remember when you made my first television gig a living hell?!?! Cause I’ll never forget. I believe you told everyone that if you had the opportunity you would ‘s— in my wig!’ amongst other traumatic microaggressions that made me question a career in Hollywood.”

Michele’s three-panel apology was posted to Instagram. In the post she added, “While I don’t remember ever making this specific statement and I have never judged others by their background or color of their skin, that’s not really the point. What matters is that I clearly acted in ways which hurt other people.”

The actor continued, “Whether it was my privileged position and perspective that caused me to be perceived as insensitive or inappropriate at times or whether it was just my immaturity and me just being unnecessarily difficult, I apologize for my behavior and for any pain which I have caused. We all can grow and change and I have definitely used these past several months to reflect my own shortcomings.”

HelloFresh also dropped Michele; the company said, “HelloFresh does not condone racism nor discrimination of any kind. We are disheartened and disappointed to learn of the recent claims concerning Lea Michele. We take this very seriously, and have ended our partnership with Lea Michele, effective immediately.”

