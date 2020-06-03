The CW could be switching up the “Batwoman” series to compensate for Ruby Rose’s exit. Multiple outlets have confirmed that the network is currently on the search for a new lead to replace Rose, who confirmed that she will not be returning to the show for Season 2. The new actor may not be replacing Rose as Kate Kane/Batwoman, and instead, will be playing an entirely new character in the series.

A casting notice obtained by Variety claims that the new character is called Ryan Wilder. The description reads, “She’s likable, messy, a little goofy and untamed. She’s also nothing like Kate Kane, the woman who wore the batsuit before her. With no one in her life to keep her on track, Ryan spent years as a drug-runner, dodging the GCPD and masking her pain with bad habits. A girl who would steal milk for an alley cat could also kill you with her bare hands, Ryan is the most dangerous type of fighter: highly skilled and wildly undisciplined. An out lesbian. Athletic. Raw. Passionate. Fallible. And very much not your stereotypical All-American hero.”

The CW seems determined to keep “Batwoman” on the air, with or without Rose. The show was renewed for Season 2 earlier this year, and Rose’s departure seems tied to the heavy production schedule. The show is based on the characters from DC and comes from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. Greg Berlanti, Caroline Dries, Geoff Johns, and Sarah Schechter serve as executive producers on the project, with David Nutter and Marcos Siega serving as executive producers on the pilot.

Rose broke the news of her departure on social media, telling fans, “In a statement, Rose told fans, “I have made the very difficult decision to not return to Batwoman next season.” Rose continued, “This was not a decision I made lightly as I have the utmost respect for the cast, crew and everyone involved with the show in both Vancouver and in Los Angeles. I am beyond appreciative to Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Caroline Dries for not only giving me this incredible opportunity, but for welcoming me into the DC universe they have so beautifully created. Thank you Peter Roth and Mark Pedowitz and the teams at Warner Bros. and The CW who put so much into the show and always believed in me. Thank you to everyone who made season one a success – I am truly grateful.”

