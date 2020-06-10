Rocketbook launched the company’s newest reusable notebook this week, and it’s called Flip, named after the top-turn bindings and dual-page design. The notebook is perfect for the classroom or the office, and mimics the design of a traditional steno pad.

The company says that the standard Flip’s 18 front-and-back pages are equipped with lines on the front and a dot-grid on the back, allowing you to flip the format with a simple turn of the page. There’s also an alternate version of the notebook with blank pages, perfect for abstract notes, equations, formulas, or sketches. The top-turn binding offers wrist space for lefties, and the company claims that the Rocketbook is the world’s first reusable ambidextrous notebook.

The Rocketbook Flip launches today, starting at $32, and you can find it right here on Amazon. The Flip also includes one Pilot FriXion pen and a microfiber cloth.

Flip’s eco-friendly design helps the planet by reducing wasted paper, and keeps you organized with digital copies. The device features Rocketbook’s patented reusable technology, and the Flip’s synthetic paper allows you to write smoothly with a Pilot FriXion pen, marker, or highlighter and then wipe the page clean with a damp cloth. You’ll be able to use the notebook again and again, while also taking advantage of the digital age.

The device is also cloud-ready and can connect to Dropbox, Evernote, Google Drive, Box, iCloud, Slack, email and more. This lets you note, design, share and upload with ease. The free Rocketbook app can scan your notes, transcribe your handwriting, and send to your favorite service. Then, erase and use it again.

There are seven symbols at the bottom of each page that act as the magic “buttons” behind Rocketbook’s quick and easy cloud organization. First, assign each icon to the cloud destination of your choice. Then, when you mark that icon on your page, the Rocketbook app automatically beams your notes to the desired online location.

