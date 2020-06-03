Apple will release “Greatness Code,” a short-form documentary series co-produced by Uninterrupted and Religion of Sports, on July 10th. Gotham Chopra directed the series, which joins Apple’s slate of new shows, docuseries, and specials.

The official description for Greatness Code reads, “A landmark short-form unscripted series that spotlights untold stories from the greatest athletes in the world. The first season unfolds with seven mini episodes, each examining a pivotal moment that defined an athlete’s career.”

The stars included in the first season include four-time NBA MVP, three-time NBA champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist LeBron James; six-time Super Bowl champion and four-time Super Bowl MVP Tom Brady; Olympic gold medalist and co-captain of the US Women’s National Soccer Team Alex Morgan; record-holding Olympic gold medalist snowboarder Shaun White; world’s fastest man and eight-time Olympic champion Usain Bolt; five-time Olympic gold medalist and 15-time world champion swimmer Katie Ledecky; and 11-time world champion surfer Kelly Slater.

“Greatness Code” is a co-production between Religion of Sports, which is co-founded by Gotham Chopra, Tom Brady and NFL Hall of Fame legend Michael Strahan, and Uninterrupted, the athlete empowerment brand founded by LeBron James and Maverick Carter.

The series is directed by Gotham Chopra, who also executive produces through Religion of Sports, and executive produced by Maverick Carter via Uninterrupted. Ameeth Sankaran also serves as executive producer through Religion of Sports, and Devin Johnson executive produces via Uninterrupted.

“Greatness Code” will stream alongside a growing slate of Apple Originals, which also includes “Dear…”, “Visible: Out On Television,” “Dads,” from director Bryce Dallas Howard, and official 2020 Sundance Selection and SXSW 2020 Louis Black “Lone Star” Award recipient “Boys State.”

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.