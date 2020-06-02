SEGA announced on Tuesday that “A Total War Saga: TROY” will launch exclusively via the Epic Games Store on August 13th, and that the game will be free-to-keep if you download it within the first 24 hours. The “Total War” franchise has been going strong for over a decade, and now is the perfect chance for anyone to jump into the world of real-time battles and turn-based strategy warfare.

In the announcement, Sega added, “Using Total War’s BAFTA award-winning marriage of grand turn-based strategy and spectacular real-time battles, A Total War Saga: TROY plunges players into the legendary Bronze-Age conflict of the Trojan War, where they assume the roles of Achilles, Hector, and many other legendary heroes as they fight to defend the great city of Troy… or raze it to the ground.”

“Thanks to Epic, we’re able to offer a Total War title for free on its launch day. It’s a hugely exciting thing for us to be able to do for our players,” says Tim Heaton, Chief Studios Officer at Sega Europe Ltd. “Not only does this mean that we can bring the tales and legends of TROY to a wide audience through Epic’s massive platform, but it also means new players will get to try Total War for the first time, experiencing the unique gameplay that the series is famous for.”

The publisher confirmed that “A Total War Saga: TROY” will launch on PC exclusively on the Epic Games Store on Thursday, August 13th. The game will become available on other digital PC storefronts such as Steam in August 2021. There’s no need to wait that long, because we don’t think that Steam will beat the free price-tag.

Sega also released a trailer for the game on social media. The video’s YouTube description reads, “In this legendary age, heroes walk the earth. Yet it takes only a single impulsive act to spark a conflict that will shake the world. The Greeks set course for Troy, towards inevitable war and slaughter. For there, on the battlefield before the great city, legends will be born… TROY is the latest Total War Saga title; inspired by Homer’s Iliad, it focuses on the historical flashpoint of the Trojan War, evolving the series with new period-inspired features. Through Total War’s unique blend of grand, turn-based empire management and spectacular real-time battles, Troy explores this epic conflict from both the Greek and Trojan perspectives – peeling back the layers of myth and legend to reveal the realities that may have inspired them.”

