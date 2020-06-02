ABC News is hosting a live prime-time special, “America in Pain: What Comes Next?,” which covers the current protests and outrage across the country in response to the killing of George Floyd and police brutality and systemic racism against black Americans. If you would like to catch the prime-time special, you can watch “America in Pain: What Comes Next?” when it airs tonight, Tuesday, June 2nd (9:00 – 10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC.

The one-hour event will be anchored by “Good Morning America” co-anchor Robin Roberts, “World News Tonight” anchor David Muir and “Nightline” co-anchor Byron Pitts, and feature reporting by ABC News’ wide network of correspondents.

According to ABC, “The special will take a close look at the hurt and anger sweeping the nation, the reasons behind those feelings, stories of protesters, and why this moment may be a turning point for race in America. The one-hour program will also report on the investigation into Floyd’s death, the response from cities and leaders nationwide and more.”

“America in Pain: What Comes Next?” is the third ABC News prime-time report on the protests and outrage since May 30th. Previous prime-time reports included a special report on May 30th on ABC and “A Nation Divided” on ABC News Live on May 31st. The events are also covered on “Good Morning America,” “World News Tonight with David Muir,” “Nightline,” ABC News Live, ABC Audio, ABC News Digital, “This Week with George Stephanopoulos” and more.

John R. Green and Catherine McKenzie are executive producers of “America in Pain: What Comes Next?”

The special will air on Blackout Tuesday, a day set aside to shutdown business, as it would normally operate today. All over the world, citizens are showing their support for black communities and pressuring businesses that rely on black customers to do more in this time of need and loss.

