The thriller “Becky” is gearing up for a multi-platform launch, releasing at local drive-ins, as well as digital and on-demand platforms. The movie is slated to release on June 5th, and stars Lulu Wilson, Kevin James, Amanda Brugel, Robert Maillet, and Joel McHale.

Cary Murnion and Jonathan Milott directed the movie, working from a script by Nick Morris, and Ruckus Skye & Lane Skye.

The official description reads, “Spunky and rebellious, Becky (Lulu Wilson) is brought to a weekend getaway at a lake house by her father Jeff (Joel McHale) in an effort to try to reconnect. The trip immediately takes a turn for the worse when a group of convicts on the run, led by the merciless Dominick (Kevin James), suddenly invade the lake house.”

The drive-in locations include:

Iowa: Superior 71 Drive-In, Blue Grass Drive-In; Indiana: Garrett Drive-In, Tri Way 4 Drive-In; Kentucky: Regency 8; Massachusetts: Mendon Twin Drive-In; Minnesota: Long Drive-In; North Carolina: Hounds Drive-In, Raleigh Road Drive-In, Badin Road Drive-In, Eden Drive-In; New Hampshire: Milford Drive-In 2; New Jersey: Delsea Drive-In; New York: Transit Drive-In, Silver Lakes Drive-In, Sunset 3 Drive-In, Vintage Drive-In, and the Delevan Twin Drive-In.

Ohio has several options, including the Mayfield Road Drive-In, Skyway Drive-In, South Drive-In Twin, Tiffin Drive-In, Starview Drive-In, Springmill Drive-In, Magic City Twin Drive-In, Van-Del Drive-In, Dixie Drive-In, Aut-O-Rama Twin Drive-In, Elm Road Triple Drive-In, and the Field of Dreams Drive-In.

Other options include Oklahoma: Tower Drive-In, Pennsylvania: Garden Drive-In, Circle Drive-In, Comet Twin Drive-In, Kane Family Drive-In, Riverside Drive-In, Silver Drive-In, and Skyview Twin Drive-In, South Carolina: Hi-Way 21 Drive-In; Tennessee: Stardust Drive-In, and Wisconsin: Stardust Drive-In.

IFC Films’ horror-thriller “The Wretched” has already found success at the box office thanks to drive-ins and digital platforms. Brett and Drew Pierce wrote and directed that film, which features John-Paul Howard and Piper Curda. The horror-thriller has already made over $65K since its release a few weeks ago.

