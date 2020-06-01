The WWE Network is switching things up and offering a free version of the company’s content platform. Fans will be able to stream a vast portion of the network’s content library with more than 15,000 WWE titles now available. You can start checking out the new content as early as today, and you can stream the shows and events without the need of a credit card.

The company is also launching new shows, including “Raw Talk,” which will stream Monday nights each week immediately following “Raw.” There will also be original series available on the platform, including “Monday Night War,” “Ride Along,” “Table for 3,” “Photo Shoot,” and “Story Time.”

WWE also stated that recent episodes of the network’s flagship programs “Monday Night Raw,” “Friday Night SmackDown,” and “NXT” will be available to stream, as well as historical WWE pay-per-views and NXT TakeOver events. Other content includes weekly WWE highlights, Top 10, WWE’s The Bump, WWE Now, The Best of WWE, and WWE Timeline.

“The launch of WWE Network’s Free Version is a key component of our company’s digitization strategy and a new way for all fans to be able to experience premium WWE content,” said Jayar Donlan, WWE Executive Vice President, Advanced Media. “As we continue to reimagine WWE Network’s offering, the Free Version will serve as an effective way to reach a broader group of consumers and allow them to experience the history and spectacle of WWE.”

WWE Network’s Free Version is now available to everyone. To access the content, users can download the WWE App on any device, including TVs, gaming consoles, mobile phones, tablets, and computers.

With the launch of Disney+, HBO Max, CBS All Access, and other premium services, all networks will have to rethink their subscription plans to compete. WWE will certainly have an edge if they offer a Free Tier to viewers.

