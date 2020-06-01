Netflix set a premiere window for “Record of Youth,” a new K-Drama series starring Park Bo-gum, Park So-dam, and Byeon Woo-seok. The video streaming service announced that the new series will be available to stream in late 2020. An Gil-ho will direct “Record of Youth,” working from a script by Ha Myeong-hee, who penned “Doctors” and “Temperature of Love.”

Park So-dam starred in the 2019 hit “Parasite,” directed by Bong Joon-ho, which was nominated for six Academy Awards. The film won Academy Awards for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Foreign Language Film.

Netflix stopped short of announcing an exact premiere date for the new series but did release the official casting descriptions. You can find those listings below, as described by Netflix.

Park Bo-gum will play Sa Hye-jun, a pragmatic and ambitious young man, who is an aspiring model/actor juggling idealism with the reality of everyday life. He has an optimistic and amiable personality that is well balanced out by an objective and flexible sense of judgment.

Park So-dam with her commanding onscreen presence, will play An Jeong-ha, an aspiring makeup artist and a smart young woman with a strong sense of self. With inherent wit and hard work, she follows her own path and finds security in her own unwavering resolve under external pressures.

Byeon Woo-seok plays Sa Hye-jun’s best friend Won Hae-hyo who wants to prove himself through hard work. He is friendly and gentle, but competitive. Because he gives his utmost effort to the things he cares deeply about, he cannot stand being brushed off just because he was born into privilege.

“Record of Youth,” produced by Studio Dragon and Pan Entertainment, will premiere exclusively on Netflix outside Korea, while in Korea, tvN has the show’s first-window broadcast rights.

