Netflix released a trailer for “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga” on social media, and it’s precisely as strange and beautiful as you probably thought it would be. David Dobkin directed the comedy, which stars Will Ferrell, Rachel McAdams, Natasia Demetriou, Dan Stevens, Pierce Brosnan, and Demi Lovato. It’s an all-star cast for an all-star talent contests, and it’s Will Ferrell in his element.

Ferrell and Andrew Steele wrote the comedy, a duo that also worked on “Saturday Night Live,” “The Royal Wedding Live with Cord and Tish!,” and “The 2018 Rose Parade Hosted by Cord & Tish.” Steele is also a Funny or Die creative director. Netflix only just started teasing the comedy, which reminds us of “Anchorman,” “Step Brothers,” “Blades of Glory,” “Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby,” and other Ferell classics. A few photos and clips from the comedy have surfaced online these past few months, but now you can watch the official trailer in all its glory.

The official description reads, “When aspiring musicians Lars and Sigrit are given the opportunity of a lifetime to represent their country at the world’s biggest song competition, they finally have a chance to prove that any dream worth having is a dream worth fighting for.”

The movie parodies “The Eurovision Song Contest,” which is the longest-running international TV song competition series. The first contest was held in Switzerland in 1956 with seven West European nations participating, and it’s still one of the most popular international series on the market. In 2018, 43 countries competed for the prize. Former contestants that you probably know include ABBA (winner in 1974 for Sweden) and Céline Dion (winner in 1988 for Switzerland).

You can watch the trailer below, and set a reminder to catch the movie when it premieres on Netflix on June 26th, only on Netflix.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.