CBS All Access confirmed that the new unscripted series “The Thomas John Experience” will launch on June 4th. The eight-episode season will be available to binge, exclusively for CBS All Access subscribers.

The network’s official description reads, “Throughout the season, Thomas journeys across America using his ability to connect unsuspecting everyday people with those on the other side. Whether he’s behind the wheel of a rideshare in Chicago or grabbing a bite to eat in Los Angeles, Thomas’s powerful readings offer insight and closure, resulting in emotional and heartwarming reunions between the living and the dead.”

“The Thomas John Experience” is produced by CBS Television Studios and Fulwell 73. Ben Winston, Emma Conway, Sarah Happel Jackson, and Zeberiah Newman serve as executive producers on the series, with Meredith Fox as the executive in charge of production.

CBS released a first look trailer on social media to announce the premiere date. The video’s description on YouTube adds, “If you could talk to the dead, what would you say?”. If you missed the video, you can watch the official season trailer below to get a better look at Thomas John and his work.

The show joins the other hits on the platform, including “The Good Fight,” “The Twilight Zone,” “Tell Me a Story,” “No Activity,” “Why Women Kill,” and “Interrogation. CBS is also working on an adaptation of Stephen King’s “The Stand,” as well as “The Man Who Fell to Earth,” and “The Harper House.”

You can also watch a lot of Star Trek content on the platform, including “Star Trek: Discovery” and “Star Trek: Picard.” Fans can also catch the animated series “Star Trek: Lower Decks.” CBS also ordered a season of “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds,” based on the years Captain Christopher Pike manned the helm of the U.S.S. Enterprise. CBS stated that the series will feature fan favorites from season two of “Star Trek Discovery,” and will follow Captain Pike, Science Officer Spock and Number One in the decade before Captain Kirk boarded the U.S.S. Enterprise,as they explore new worlds around the galaxy.

