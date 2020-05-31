This June will be the three-year anniversary of Alex Honnold’s record-breaking climb to the top of Yosemite’s 3,200-foot El Capitan Peak without a rope or safety gear. To celebrate the anniversary of Honnold’s record-breaking three-hour and 56-minute ascent, National Geographic is celebrating with a virtual viewing party of the Academy Award, BAFTA, and seven-time Emmy Award-winning documentary “Free Solo” on Wednesday, June 3rd.

The event will be hosted by Academy Award-winning actor and climbing enthusiast Jared Leto, and the “Free Solo” watch-along will be part of his Jared Leto Cinema Club, which has screened hits like the Oscar-winning “Parasite,” “Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope,” and “Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark.”

Leto will be live-tweeting the “Free Solo” viewing along with Honnold and director, producer, and cinematographer Jimmy Chin. Leto’s Instagram page will also host a live post-show at 5 PM ET. The actor will also be releasing a FREE SOLO-inspired T-shirt with 100% of the profits being donated to two organizations—the Honnold Foundation and Partners in Health.

“Free-soloing El Cap had been a lifelong dream of mine and after over two years of preparation it finally became a reality on June 3, 2017,” said Honnold. “I’m looking forward to celebrating the three-year anniversary of the climb with everyone at home, while raising funds for the Honnold Foundation to continue promoting solar energy for a more equitable world.”

“I’m excited to celebrate the three-year anniversary of Alex Honnold’s epic climb on ‘Jared Leto Cinema Club.’ Jimmy Chin and Chai Vasarhelyi’s FREE SOLO is exactly the type of story that we all need right now,” said Leto. “A triumph of the human spirit and a reminder of how we can change our perception of what is possible. This incredible adventure has captured audiences around the world — including myself — and Alex’s story has inspired others to question their fears and follow their dreams.”

Throughout its theatrical run, “Free Solo” set several box-office records, becoming the second highest-grossing documentary of 2018 in the United States, the highest-grossing documentary of 2018 in the United Kingdom, the highest-grossing international documentary ever released in China and was named one of the top 20 documentaries of all time in the United States and Australia.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.