Amazon is working on a new drama series based on The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo franchise. Details on the new show are slim, but the series is expected to center on Lisbeth Salander, the character created by Stieg Larsson. Before his death in 2004, Larsson wrote The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo, The Girl Who Played With Fire, and The Girl Who Kicked the Hornets’ Nest. David Lagercrantz took over the franchise and wrote The Girl in the Spider’s Web, The Girl Who Takes an Eye for an Eye, and The Girl Who Lived Twice.

The new TV series seems to be more of a reboot than a continuation of the films or the original story from the books. The show will still follow Salander, but it should introduce a new setting and brand-new characters.

Variety first reported the new series, which has Andy Harries attached as executive producer, along with Rob Bullock. Amazon Studios, Left Bank, and Sony Pictures Television are producing the project.

Several actors have played Slander in the past, and a new actor will most likely play Salander in Amazon’s series. The Swedish film trilogy, which is based on Larsson’s three novels, featured Noomi Rapace as Salander and Tehilla Blad as young Salander. Rooney Mara played the role in the 2011 American adaptation, and Claire Foy took over the role in the 2018 film adaptation of The Girl in the Spider’s Web.

TV and film productions are just starting to pick up again, after being shut down for months since the start of the COVID-19 health crisis. The backlog of projects and current safety restrictions makes it challenging to predict a launch date for the new show, but Amazon will most likely announce a timeline when the project moves into production. We will most likely get a cast list and teasers at that time.

If you’re new to the franchise, or if you haven’t read all the books, you still have time to read the original works before seeing the adaptation. You can find the complete collection right here on Amazon.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.

Slanted sometimes uses affiliate links and may earn a commission if you purchase items through those links.