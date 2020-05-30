A&E outlined the network’s upcoming programming slate and added two new projects across its live and non-fiction genres. A&E detailed “What’s It Worth? Live,” and “The Quest for Lost WWE Treasures” in the announcement, and the network renewed the hit series “Live PD” for an additional 160 episodes.

The network’s live programming expansion includes the new series “What’s It Worth? Live,” hosted by comedian and collector Jeff Foxworthy. The series has an order for eight two-hour episodes, and Foxworthy will host the broadcast live from Atlanta. Each episode will give viewers across the coutry an opportunity to bid on and purchase an array of extremely rare, intriguing and valuable personal treasures, sold by everyday Americans in a real-time marketplace.

The new series “The Quest for Lost WWE Treasures” takes viewers on a hunt to find some of WWE’s most iconic, lost memorabilia. In each episode, WWE’s Stephanie McMahon and Paul “Triple H” Levesque, will lead a team of collectors, WWE Superstars and Legends as they investigate, negotiate, bid and travel across the country to hunt down and reclaim some of the most elusive WWE collectibles. “The Quest for Lost WWE Treasures” joins the previously announced greenlight of five “Biography” specials showcasing WWE Legends “Macho Man” Randy Savage, “Rowdy” Roddy PiperT, Booker T, Stone Cold Steve Austin and Shawn Michaels.

“A&E has always been on the forefront in bringing new nonfiction formats to television, most recently evidenced in the live space,” said Elaine Frontain Bryant, Executive Vice President & Head of Programming for A&E. “We are proud to not only continue this success with additional episodes of the groundbreaking live documentary series ‘Live PD’ but to also expand into new horizons with a never-before-attempted live television auction with ‘What’s It Worth? Live.’ These must-see live series coupled with our growing partnership with WWE and the evolution of the premium ‘Biography’ brand position A&E for continued growth in the year to come.”

“Live PD” is hosted by Dan Abrams with analysis from Tom Morris Jr. and Sgt. Sean ‘Sticks’ Larkin. The series showcases the policing of America, following diverse police departments from across the country in real-time as they patrol their communities every Friday and Saturday night.

