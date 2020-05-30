Ryan Gosling is expected to join the growing monster universe at Universal Pictures. Gosling is reportedly starring in “The Wolfman,” with a script from Lauren Schuker Blum and Rebecca Angelo, who worked on the hit series “Orange is the New Black.”

The reboot won’t be the first time that Universal has tried to re-energize “The Wolfman” franchise. The previous attempt was back in 2010 when Benicio del Toro starred in a version with Anthony Hopkins, Emily Blunt, and Hugo Weaving. That installment struggled in theaters, bringing in $31.4M over its opening weekend and grossing $139M worlwide. That project cost an estimated $150M to make and opened against “Valentine’s Day” and “Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief.”

The story of “The Wolfman” follows a man by the name of Lawrence Talbot, who is bitten by a werewolf and succumbs to an ancient curse.

Variety was the first to break the news on Gosling’s involvement in the project, and a director was not named at this time.

The once buried “Dark Universe,” which was designed to be a Marvel-style franchise with all of Universal’s classic monsters crossing over into each other films, was brought back to life when Elisabeth Moss’ “The Invisible Man” did very well at the box office. Universal Pictures also has a new “Invisible Woman” on the way with Elizabeth Banks, as well as Paul Feig’s “Dark Army,” Dexter Fletcher’s “Renfield,” and Karyn Kusama’s “Dracula” project.

The Dark Universe stumbled out of the gate with Tom Cruise’s “The Mummy,” which was supposed to jumpstart the new franchise. Cruise, Sofia Boutella, Annabelle Wallis, and Russell Crowe starred in the film, which was panned by critics and audiences. The movie was a financial success, bringing in over $409M for the studio from an estimated budget of $125M.

