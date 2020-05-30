Apple offered a first look at “Ted Lasso,” a new original comedy series from Jason Sudeikis and Bill Lawrence. The new series is slated to premiere globally on Apple TV+, alongside a slate of original series and films, on August 14th.

In the show, Sudeikis plays Ted Lasso, a small-time college football coach from Kansas hired to coach a professional soccer team in England, despite having no experience coaching soccer.

Sudeikis stars in the show and serves as executive producer, alongside Lawrence. Jeff Ingold also serves as an executive producer with Liza Katzer serving as co-executive producer. The series was developed by Sudeikis, Lawrence, Joe Kelly and Brendan Hunt, and is based on the pre-existing format and characters from NBC Sports.

“Ted Lasso” joins the docuseries “Dear…,” from Emmy and Peabody Award winner R.J. Cutler; “Little Voice,” a romantic tale from the award-winning team of J.J. Abrams, Sara Bareilles and Jessie Nelson; the documentary film “Dads” from director Bryce Dallas Howard; and “Greatness Code,” a new docuseries that spotlights untold stories from the greatest athletes in the world.

Other original series now streaming on Apple TV+ include “Defending Jacob,” “Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet,” and the Golden Globe-nominated and Critics Choice and SAG Award-winning series “The Morning Show”; as well as “Central Park” from Emmy Award winner Loren Bouchard alongside “Frozen” Grammy winner Josh Gad and Emmy winner Nora Smith.

Earlier this week, Apple announced a straight-to-series order for “Hedy Lamarr,” a new eight-episode limited series starring and executive produced by Gal Gadot, and written and executive produced by Golden Globe Award winner Sarah Treem.

According to Apple, “The series will follow the incredible life story of the Hollywood glamour girl, spanning 30 years from Hedy’s daring escape from prewar Vienna, to her meteoric rise in the Golden Age of Hollywood, to her fall and eventual disgrace at the dawn of the Cold War. An epic tale of an immigrant woman both ahead of her time and very much a victim to it.”

